Pets of the Week: Jones & Yukio

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jones-the-Dog, 1 to 3 years, Breed Unconfirmed

Hi there, the name is Jones! I’m a high-energy young guy who loves to go, go, GO! I love meeting new people, and I’m very social, but I do have a LOT of bounce, so I may accidently knock down little people when I try to hug them. I love other dogs, but I reallllllyyyy play rough with cats, so I need a home without them. I’m a dog in need of a running buddy—could that be you?

Yukio-the-Cat, 1 to 3 years, Male

Yukio is a sweet and snuggly boy who loves lazing in his kennel away from the commotion of the other cats, eating, and cuddling. Could your home be his fur-ever home?

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!