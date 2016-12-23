Pets of the Week: Katie and Roosevelt

Pet of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Katie, 2-3 Years Old, Breed Unknown

Hi, I’m Katie! I’m the perfect dog for someone who’s always on the go. I love meeting new people and making new friends, but I’d do best as an only dog. I know how to sit, shake, and dance, so do you really need another dog aside from me?

Roosevelt, 3-5 Years Old, Domestic Long Hair

Hi, I’m Roosevelt! I’m a sweet ball of fur looking for a lap to cuddle in. Can it be yours?

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!