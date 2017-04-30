Pets of the Week: Katie & Camilla

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Katie-the-Dog, 2-3 years, DNA TESTED: American Staffordshire

Hi, I’m Katie! I’m goofy, playful, and full of energy, so I’m the perfect dog for someone who’s always on the go. I’m very smart and sweet, and I love meeting new people and making new friends. I like to be the center of attention, though, so I’d do best as an only dog. I’ve lived here at the shelter for a long time, so I need an owner willing and capable of training me how to live in a home again and to teach me patiently how to interact with all the new things that come with that: cars, people on bikes, other animals, and visitors.

Camilla-the-Cat, Senior, Female

Camilla is a sweet and laid-back older lady who loves to spend her days lazing near the window. Don’t be put off by her old lady eyes, take this soft sweetheart home, and give her a loving place to spend the rest of her days!



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!