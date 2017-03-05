Pets of the Week: Katie & Payton

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Katie, 2-3 years, DNA Tested: American Staffordshire Terrier

I’m a fun-loving girl who just wants to have fun! Goofy, playful, and full of energy, I’m the perfect dog for someone who’s always on the go. I also know how to sit, shake, and dance! I love meeting new people and making new friends, but I like to be the center of attention, so I’d do best as your only pet.

Payton, Female, 8 years

I'm a sweet older girl with a laid-back personality. I'm good with other cats, and I would like nothing better than to find a warm lap to sleep in all day long.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!