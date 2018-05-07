Pets of the Week: Khai and Sage

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Khai, 3 years, Male, American Pit Bull

Hi, I’m Khai! I’m a very smart, very loving boy who would love to find my perfect person. I seem good with cats, and I’d like to meet your dog. I’m slightly shy when I first meet new people (especially men), but once I get to know you, I bond quickly. I know basic commands like “sit”, “down”, and “paw”, and I take my reward treats very gently! I’m very attentive when learning new tricks, and I’ve been doing really well on learning my leash manners, too!

Sage, 4 to 6 years, Female

I’m a sweet and beautiful girl who would love to curl up in your lap!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit fcanimalshelter.org/ for more information.