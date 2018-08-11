Pets of the Week: Khai and Saxson

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Khai, 3 years, Male, American Pitbull Terrier

Hi, I’m Khai! I’m one of those dogs that looks and sounds fierce inside my kennel, but once I’m out, I’m as gentle as a lamb. Our awesome volunteer Wenda has been taking me out of the shelter environment into town, and she says I’ve been fantastic on leash and with meeting new people. I know several basic commands, take treats gently, and I will play ball until I can’t walk anymore. I don’t seem to mind cats, and I’ve shown vast improvement in my socialization with other dogs. I need to find an owner willing to see the amazing dog I am outside of my kennel here at the shelter.



Saxson, 4 to 6 years, Male

Oh, hi. I don't really know why these human things thought they had the right to give me a name, but I guess you can call me Saxson. I get along okay with some of the other cats here at the shelter. Some. I'm not super fond of people, or those slobbery things you humans call dogs. Come meet me at the shelter if you would like to, if you can find me.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more.