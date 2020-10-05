Pets of the Week: Lady, Darling and Wilbur

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Lady and Darling are a bonded pair of shepherd mix sisters who are looking for a furever home together. They are quiet senior girls who enjoy people and love being together. We are estimating that they are between 10 and 12 years of age, and they have been together their whole lives. These girls do great on leash, and enjoy time together in the dog park. Unfortunately we have not seen them interact with cats or children, but they have very laid back personalities, and seem to enjoy a quieter environment. Adoption Fee: Donation basis.

Wilbur, Senior, Male: Hello there. My name is Wilbur. I am a sweet and mellow older gentleman who does occasionally have a little bit of a wild side. I have been known to nip when overstimulated, so I’d like to find a laid back and quiet home that will let me lounge and enjoy my cat naps.



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org for more information.