Pets of the Week: Lover Boy & Cleo

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

L.B. (Lover Boy), 1 year old, male, Pointer/Lab Mix

L.B. is a super sweet dog. He is very shy but loyal. He seems good with cats and some other dogs. L.B. would do best in a home without small children. L.B. tested positive for Lyme Disease and is currently on medication. He can go home with medication.

Cleo, 1 to 3 years, female

Cleo is a very shy cat who prefers the company of social cats over people. She would do best in a quiet home where she could adjust.