Pets of the Week: Luca & Max

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Luca, Female, 2 to 3 Years, Lab Mix

Hey there! My name is Luca. I’m a good girl with people I know, but a little shy when it comes to strangers. I’m looking for a patient home that will teach me to trust. Kids scare me, so I need a home without children.

Max, Male, 1 to 3 Years

Oh, hi there! My name is Max. I am a very, very shy but sweet dude looking for my furever home.