Pets of the Week: Lucy and Dash

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Lucy, 1 to 3 years, female - Hi, I'm Lucy. I'm a super sweet and playful young cat who gets along well with other cat social cats. I like to be the center of attention and will follow anyone who shows me affection. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Dash, 2 1/2 years old, male, Walker Hound - Hello, I'm Dash. I am a super sweet and typical hound. I'm very strong and quite vocal. I don't really like cats, I show aggression toward them. Let's schedule a meet and greet if you have other dogs. Because of my size and strength, I would be a good fit for a family with older children. Please come meet me at the shelter!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.