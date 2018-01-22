Pets of the Week: Lulabelle & Kovu

Pet of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Lulabelle, 6+ years, Female, Hound Mix

Hey there, I'm Lulabelle! Don't let the gray on my muzzle fool you, I still have a lot of playfulness in me! I'm still getting used to the snow and cold, too, but I'm a sweet lap dog who would love to give you lots of love while we laze the day away on a warm couch. I'd love to meet your dog, too!

Kovu, 1 to 3 years, Male

Hi there! I’m a very friendly and cuddly guy looking for my fur-ever home. Could it be yours?



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.