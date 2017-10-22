Franklin Countys First News

Pets of the Week: Madre & Alicia

Posted by • October 22, 2017 •

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Madre, 1 to 3 years, Lab Mix

Madre

Hola! I’m Madre! I’m a sweet and very wiggly girl who loves other dogs, playing, bouncing, and dancing. I’d probably be fine with cats and kids, too! I’m a great dog looking for my fur-ever home—can it be yours?

Alicia

Alicia, Senior, Female

Hello! I’m Alicia! My friends at the shelter keep making me Cat of the Week because they can’t believe I’m still here! I may be an old girl, but I have lots of stories to tell, and LOTS of love to give! I’m a purr-ball who loves to cuddle and talk to you. Could you be the fur-ever friend I’ve been waiting to share all of my secrets with?

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.

