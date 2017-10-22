Pets of the Week: Madre & Alicia

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Madre, 1 to 3 years, Lab Mix

Hola! I’m Madre! I’m a sweet and very wiggly girl who loves other dogs, playing, bouncing, and dancing. I’d probably be fine with cats and kids, too! I’m a great dog looking for my fur-ever home—can it be yours?

Alicia, Senior, Female

Hello! I’m Alicia! My friends at the shelter keep making me Cat of the Week because they can’t believe I’m still here! I may be an old girl, but I have lots of stories to tell, and LOTS of love to give! I’m a purr-ball who loves to cuddle and talk to you. Could you be the fur-ever friend I’ve been waiting to share all of my secrets with?



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.