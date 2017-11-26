Pets of the Week: Madre & Madre Jade

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Madre, 1 to 3 years, Female, Lab Mix

Hola! I’m Madre! I’m a sweet and very wiggly girl who loves other dogs, playing, bouncing, and dancing. I’m not sure how I feel about cats, but I’d probably like kids over 7 (big enough I won’t knock them down with my bouncing!), I’m a great dog looking for my fur-ever home—can it be yours?

Mara Jade, Senior, Female, Declawed—Indoor Cat ONLY

Hi, I’m Mara Jade! I may be old, but I still have a LOT of love to give. I love nothing more than to find the closest lap and curl up in it with lots of contented purring. I am declawed, so I need to be an indoor only kitty!