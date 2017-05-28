Pets of the Week: Mama & Carra

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Mama

3 to 4 years, Breed Unconfirmed

Hi, I’m Mama! I’m a friendly and affectionate girl looking for an owner willing to let me snuggle on his/her lap and give kisses. I’d love to do a meet-and-greet with your dog, but I would rather chase cats than live with them. Older people and canes seem to make me nervous, and I bark at kids, though I’ve never shown any aggression toward them. My friends at the shelter tell me I have fairly good leash manners, and I’m learning some basic commands. I love to please the people in my life, and I want to make friends with everyone!

Carra

4 to 6 years, Female

I'm a very shy but friendly and quiet girl who is good with other cat friendly cats. Dogs used to scare me, but I am slowly getting used to the friendlier ones that I have met. I would love a quiet home with lots and lots of kitty treats, and a warm bed or couch for me to sleep on (or under!).

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!