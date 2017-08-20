Pets of the Week: Mason, Dawson and Carra

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Mason and Dawson

2 years, Male and 6 years, Male, Lab Mixes

Hi, I’m Dawson, and this is my little brother, Mason. Our owner sadly had to surrender us after she lost everything in a house fire. We’ve lived together as long as Mason has been alive, so the folks at the shelter are really wanting us to stay together—they’re even only charging one dog adoption fee for the two of us! We’re both good with kids and cats (though Mason does like to chase them a teeny bit), and while I’m pretty good with most everything, Mason is picky about his canine companions (except me! He loves me!).

Carra

1 to 3 years, Female

Hi, I’m Carra! When I first came to the shelter, I was super shy, and before long, I had made the lobby cabinet my home. But I’ve had a sudden change of heart, and the staff have been amazed at how often I drape my pudgy self over the counter or desk looking for attention! I’d make a perfect office kitty, or I’d love to find a quiet home with a lap I can cuddle in. Could it be yours?

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.