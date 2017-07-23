Pets of the Week: Mason, Dawson and Reese

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Mason and Dawson

2 years, Male and 6 years, Male

Breed Unconfirmed

Hi, I’m Dawson, and this is my little brother, Mason. Our owner sadly had to surrender us after she lost everything in a house fire. We’ve lived together as long as Mason has been alive, so the folks at the shelter are really wanting us to stay together—they’re even only charging one dog adoption fee for the two of us! We’re both good with kids and cats (though Mason does like to chase them a teeny bit), and while I’m pretty good with most everything, Mason is picky about his canine companions (except me! He loves me!). My eyes aren’t what they used to be, so I need special eye TLC every day, but we both promise to give you lots of love in exchange for making us your fur-ever friends!​​​​​​

Reese, 1-3 years, Female

Hey, I’m Reese! I love people, but I’m not so much a fan of other cats. I’d love to hurry up and find a home where I can get away from all these other felines! Could it be your home?

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.