Pets of the Week: MJ & Kita

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Kita, 1 year, Female, Beagle/Jack Russell Mix

Hiiii!! I’m Kita! I’m a super playful and high-energy girl who loves playing and jumping and playing and running and playing some more! I’d love to find an active family that will take me to do fun things like hiking and chasing balls!

MJ, Senior, Female

I’m a sweet girl who would prefer to be the only cat in your life because I’m very possessive of my people! I'm declawed, so I need to be an indoor cat ONLY!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information