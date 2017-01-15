Pets of the Week: Murdock & Leia

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Murdock, 2-3 years, DNA tested: American Staffordshire Terrier/Greyhound/Staffordshire Bull Terrier Mix

Hiya, I’m Murdock! I’m really hoping to find a fur-ever home with a loving owner who has loads of time to spend with me. I don’t want to have to compete for your affection, so please don’t take me home with other animals—I want my fur-ever owner all to myself. I’m very smart, playful, energetic, and loving—could you be my fur-ever friend?

Leia-the-cat, 1-3 years, Female

I am a gorgeous long-hair tabby with a bit of an attitude. If you don't mind my moods, we'll get along fine! Even when I'm not feeling cuddly, you can still marvel at my beauty.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!