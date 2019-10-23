Pets of the Week: Nelson and Jeb

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Nelson. 1-3 years, male.

Hello, my name is Nelson. I am a quiet, laid back guy getting used to my new surroundings here at the shelter. I am a little on the shy side but get along well with the other cats. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Jeb. Senior, male. Hound

Hello, my name is Jeb. I am a typical old hunting dog looking for a home to live out my golden years. I recently lost my left eye, but am adjusting well. I don't like cats, but am okay with other dogs. Please come meet me at the shelter.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org for more information.