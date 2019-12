Obie (Obadiah)

4 to 6 years, Male, Hound—Hi there, my name is Obie! I am a very sweet, but typical hound dog. I’m hoping that my forever home will have a big yard and lots of room for running. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Aramis, 1 to 3 years

Male—Hi, my name is Aramis. I am a very sweet and social guy looking for my furever home. I get along great with other cats. Please come meet me at the shelter!