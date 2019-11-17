Pets of the Week: Obie & Dawn

Pets of the Week is a regular column showing off pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.



Obie (Obadiah) 4 to 6 years, male, Hound

Hi there, my name is Obie! I am a very sweet, but typical hound dog. I'm looking for a forever home that will have a big yard with lots of room for running and playing. Bonus points if there will be hunting! Please come meet me at the shelter.

Dawn, 1 to 3 years, female

Hi, my name is Dawn. I'm a little new to the shelter and still getting used to the hustle and bustle of my new surroundings. I do well with other cat friendly cats, and am friendly, just slightly overwhelmed at the moment. Please come meet me at the shelter.