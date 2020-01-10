Pets of the Week: Obie & Pip

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting the pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Obie (Obadiah), 4 to 6 years, Male, Hound—Hi there, my name is Obie! I am a very sweet, but typical hound dog. I'd be a great hunting companion and hope my forever home will have a big yard and lots of room for running. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Pip, Senior (14 years), Female - Hi, my name is Pip. I am a sweet old lady cat looking for a peaceful and quiet home to live out my golden years. I am a bit finicky about my food; I prefer wet food, specifically fish, salmon, and tuna flavor. If you come to visit me at the shelter, I'm not in the Cat Room. I have a special spot out back that is more fitting for a lady of my age. Please come visit with me at the shelter!