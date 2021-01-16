Pets of the Week: Otis and Clyde

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Otis, Male, 1 year, Mixed-Breed: Otis is a new arrival from Mississippi! He is a very sweet and energetic boy who LOVES people. He plays hard, and would do best in a home without cats.

Clyde, Male, 4-6 Years: Oh, hi there. My name is Clyde. I am a shy dude that gets along really well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter. I take a little while to warm up to strangers, and am a little overwhelmed by my new surroundings here.