Pets of the Week: Pan and Bill Murray

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Bill Murray, 1 ½ years, Male, German Shepherd Mix

Heya, I’m Bill Murray! I’d make an excellent emotional support animal for the right owner. I get possessive of my owner with other animals, so I need to be the only animal in your life. I have excellent leash manners, and everyone at the shelter says I’m very smart. I’m a playful and interactive boy who knows basic commands, and I’m very snuggly and sweet.

Pan, 1 to 3 years, Male

Hiya, I’m Pan! I’m a very sweet and laid-back kitty who’s hoping to find my fur-ever home!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/ for more information.