Pets of the Week: Papi & Mackenzie

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Papi, 3 years, Breed Unconfirmed



¡Hola! Mi nombre es Papi! That means, “My name is Papi!” I know, because I’m bilingual! I’m a sweet boy who loves to give kisses and go on long walks. I may be okay with some dogs, so if you have one you think would be a good friend, schedule a meet and greet! I do have some kennel aggression toward men, but once I’m out of the kennel, I’m pretty great with most everyone. I don’t know how I feel about cats, so I’d probably do best in a home without them.

Mackenzie, 1-3 years, Female

Hi there, I’m Mackenzie! Or should I say, “MaCATzie?! Am I right?? Am I right?” Sooo anyway, I’m a gorgeous girl who looking for my fur-ever owner just like everyone else here.I don’t seem to be bothered by the other cats here, and I’m very sweet once I get to know you. Why don’t you take me home and be my new best friend?

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.