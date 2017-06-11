Pets of the Week: Papi & Unk

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Papi- 3 years, Breed Unconfirmed

¡Hola! Mi nombre es Papi! That means, “My name is Papi!” I know, because I’m bilingual! I’m a sweet boy who loves to give kisses and go on long walks. I may be okay with some dogs, so if you have one you think would be a good friend, schedule a meet and greet! I do have some kennel aggression toward men, but once I’m out of the kennel, I’m pretty great with most everyone. I don’t know how I feel about cats, so I’d probably do best in a home without them.

Unk- 4 to 6 years, Male

Heya, I'm Unk! I'm a little shy, and I love hiding behind and under the couch, but I'm sweet, and I’ve made a lot of progress learning to stop being scared of people. I do, though, seem to love dogs, and I don’t mind other cats in the least!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.