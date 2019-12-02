Pets of the Week: Payton & Nala

Pets of the Week highlights pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Payton

1 to 2 years, Female, Pit Bull Mix—Hi, my name is Payton. I am a super sweet girl looking for a home that will pamper me. I made the trip up to Maine from South Carolina earlier this month and am still adjusting to the weather. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Nala

4 to 6 years, Female—Hello, my name is Nala! I am a beautiful, outgoing and sweet older girl looking for a home where I can be the only cat. I love people but am very selective about my feline friends. Please come meet me at the shelter!