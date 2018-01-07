Pets of the Week: Penny & Abby-the-cat

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Penny, 9 years, DNA TESTED: Jack Russell Terrier

Heya, I’m Penny! I’m a smart, tiny, older girl who still likes to have fun. I love getting out and doing things like riding in cars, kayaking (I have excellent balance), and mousing. I know some basic commands like “Stay”, “Sit”, “Down”, “Crawl”, and “Time for bed!”, and I’m crate-trained! I’m looking for a home away from a busy road with a secure run.

Abby-the-cat, Senior, Female

Abby is a very sweet, older girl who is diabetic, and needs a family who is comfortable giving insulin shots on a daily basis. Abby gets along fine with other social cats, but is a little timid around dogs.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.