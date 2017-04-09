Pets of the Week: Penny & Abby-the-cat

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Penny, 7 years, DNA TESTED: Jack Russell Terrier

This is Penny! She is a bundle of energy and love. Penny is a highly intelligent escape artist, so she requires a secure, fenced-in yard and knowledgeable owners. Want to meet her? Schedule an appointment--she's housed with an Adoption Ambassador foster home.

Abby-the-cat, Senior, Female

Abby is a very sweet, older girl who is diabetic, and needs a family who is comfortable giving insulin shots on a daily basis. Abby gets along fine with other social cats, but is a little timid around dogs.



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!