Pets of the Week: Penny and Roy

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Penny, 6 Years Old, Hound Mix, Female: Hello! My name is Penny. I am a sweet girl who can be a little shy around strangers. My ideal home would be one with a large fenced in yard for me to run in, preferably out in the countryside. I am scared of traffic and loud noises, but I do enjoy going for car rides. I can be a bit of a runner if I get away from you. I need a home where I am your only female dog. I have been very respectful of the feral cat colony here at the shelter but have never lived with cats. I would do best with older children.

Roy, Male, 1 to 3 Years: Hi there! My name is Roy. I’m an outgoing and playful dude who likes to be in the middle of everything! I sometimes easily get overstimulated and might nip, but it is mostly all in play! I do have a spicy side, and can be territorial. I would prefer a home without other cats.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org for more information.