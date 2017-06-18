Pets of the Week: Penny & Black Jack

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Penny, 8 years, DNA TESTED: Jack Russell Terrier

This is Penny! She is a tiny bundle of energy and love. Penny is a highly intelligent escape artist, so she requires a secure run and knowledgeable owners. Want to meet her? Schedule an appointment--she's housed with an Adoption Ambassador foster home.

Black Jack, 4-6 years, Male

Hi there! My name is Black Jack! I'm a sweet middle-aged kitty looking for my new fur-ever home. I'm a little bit on the shy side until I get to know you. If you like a cat that's a little bit of a conversationalist, please come meet me at the shelter

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.