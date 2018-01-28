Pets of the Week: Penny & Luna

Penny, 9 years, DNA TESTED: Russell Terrier

Heya, I’m Penny! I’m a smart, tiny, older girl who still likes to have fun. I love getting out and doing things like riding in cars, kayaking (I have excellent balance), and mousing. I know some basic commands like “Stay”, “Sit”, “Down”, “Crawl”, and “Time for bed!”, and I’m crate-trained! I’m looking for a home away from a busy road with a secure run. I’m good with most male dogs, and I don’t seem to mind cats. I’m very sweet when kids are gentle with me. I’d love to find my fur-ever home, complete with a warm lap to curl up on.

Luna, 4 to 6 years, Female

I've got a little bit of a Dr. Jekyll/Mrs. Hyde personality. When I'm getting my own way, I can be very sweet! I definitely need a home with no other pets, and I would love some outside time each day. I go stir crazy sitting inside!