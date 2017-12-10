Pets of the Week: Penny & Osiris

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Penny, 8 years, DNA TESTED: Jack Russell Terrier

Heya, I’m Penny! I am a high-energy girl who shows no sign of slowing down with age. I love getting out and doing things like riding in cars, kayaking (I have excellent balance), and mousing. I know some basic commands like “Stay”, “Sit”, “Down”, “crawl”, and “Time for bed!”, and I’m crate-trained! I’m looking for a home away from the road with a secure run. I live with a foster mom, so if you want to meet me, call FCAS at 207/778-2638 to schedule an appointment!

Osiris, 1 to 3 years, Male

Hello, I’m Osiris. I’m a sweet and laid-back guy who loves hanging out on the cat trees waiting for friendly hands to pet me.