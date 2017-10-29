Pets of the Week: Persephone & Ginger

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Persephone, 1 to 3 years, Female

Hi there! I’m a sweet and talkative and extremely photogenic girl looking for my fur-ever home. Might that be yours?

Ginger, 3 years, Female, Retriever Mix

Hiya, I’m Ginger! I’m a sweet, energetic goofball of a girl who is good with kids, likes to play with cats, and may be okay with your dog if we do a meet-and-greet! I’m looking for a fur-ever owner with time to spend with me doing fun things like going for long walks or runs, playing ball, or just cuddling. Could that be you?

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.