Pets of the Week: Phoebe & Princess

Pets of the Week highlights animals available for adoption at the Franklin Count Animal Shelter.

Phoebe, Female, 1 Year, Shepherd Mix

Hi there, my name is Phoebe. I am a very sweet, but shy girl. It take me a while to warm up to strangers. I'd do best in a home with no other animals or small children. Please come meet me.

Princess, Female, Senior

Greetings, my name is Princess.I live up to my name as I'm kind of a diva. But I am very sweet older girl. Please come meet me.