Pets of the Week: Pinocchio & Cybil

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Pinocchio, 1 year, DNA Tested: American Staffordshore Terrier/Beagle/Greyhound Mix

Hiya, I’m Pinocchio! I’m looking for a very special home. I am a high energy, highly intelligent, and playful pup with a lot of love to give. I need a stable home with someone who has lots of time and energy to invest in me, lots of love to give, no other animals to compete with, and older, not younger, kids. Kennel life is not for me. Can you make room in your home and heart for my handsome self and be the fur-ever owner I’m so desperately seeking?

Cybil-the-Cat, 1-3 years, Female

I used to spend a lot of time hiding under the couch, but I’m slowly coming out of my shell. I’m one of the longest shelter residents, but I really want to find my fur-ever home.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!