Pets of the Week: Prince & Quackenbush

Pets of the Week features animals ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Prince, 1 to 3 years, Male, Lab Mix

Hiya, I’m Prince! I’m a high-energy loving boy hoping to find my fur-ever home. I arrived at the shelter as a stray, so my friends here don’t know much about my history, but they say I don’t seem terribly bothered by cats, and I’m very playful! I love rope toys, I know some basic commands, and I have decent leash manners. I’d love for you to be my new fur-ever friend!

Quackenbush, 4 to 6 Years, Male

Hello, my name is Quackenbush. I'm a mellow dude that likes cat naps and quiet time. Please come meet me at Aubuchon Hardware in Farmington.



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.