Pets of the Week: Princess & Sir William

Pets of the Week highlights pets that are available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter. For more information click here or call 778-2638.

Princess, Female, Senior

Oh, hi. My name is Princess, which I live up to. I'm kinda a diva. I am a cat with a big personality, who would do best in a home with no other animals, or other animals who understand I'm the boss. Please come meet me at the shelter.

Sir William, Male, 3 Years, Hound Mix

Hullo there, my name is Sir William. I am your typical large hound dog. I'd do best in a home with older kids, would prefer to meet your dog to see if we can get along, and definitely would like a home with no cats. Please come meet me at the shelter.