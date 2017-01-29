Pets of the Week: Punkin & Milton

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Punkin, 3 years, DNA Tested: American Staffordshire

Hey, I’m Punkin! I’m a very active dog who loves to go for runs! I’m super goofy and sweet too, so playtime is never dull! I just want to go, go, go, but even with all that energy I still listen pretty well. I do, though, need a home with no cats--they're just too much fun to chase.

Milton, under 1 year

Hey, I'm Milton! I'm a very active male kitty looking for a large home to accommodate my play-time needs, and an owner with time to play with me!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!