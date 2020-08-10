Pets of the Week: Rico and Tigger

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Rico, 11 Years, Male, Beagle Mix: Hi there! My name is Rico. I am a very sweet, outgoing older gentleman who is looking for a furever home. I have lived in a home with cats, and I love people. It has been said that I am not potty trained, but I do try really hard! I am just a really sweet, old man beagle looking for a retirement home.

Tigger, Female, 1 to 3 Years, Hi! My name is Tigger! I am a sweet and laid-back girl who loves cat naps and sleeping in windowsills.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/ for more information.