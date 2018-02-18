Franklin Countys First News

Pets of the Week: Rocky & Jax

Posted by • February 18, 2018 •

Pet of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Rocky, 2 years, Male, Australian Cattle Dog Mix

Rocky

Hi there, I’m Rocky! I’m a pretty chill dude who’s hoping to find my fur-ever home. I love people and other dogs, but my high chase drive would not mix well with cats or chickens. Could yours be the fur-ever home I’m hoping for?

Jax, 5 years, Male

Hi, my name is Jax!! I'm a really sweet guy who loves attention! I also love cat naps, quiet time, and just hanging out on the windowsill. Please come meet me at the shelter!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.

