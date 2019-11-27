Pets of the Week: Sansa and Athos

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Sansa, 1 to 3 years, female, Shepherd Mix

Hi, I'm Sansa! I am an energetic girl who loves to play outside. I'm really good with other dogs, but am a little skittish around children. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Athos, 1 to 3 years, male

Hi, my name is Athos! I am a very sweet and social guy looking for my furever home. I get along great with other cats, especially my brother Aramis. Please come meet me at the shelter!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.