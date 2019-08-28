Pets of the Week: Sir William and Edward

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Sir William, Male, 3 Years, Hound Mix

Hullo there, my name is Sir William. I am your typical large hound dog. I'd do best in a home with older kids, would prefer to meet your dog to see if we can get along, and definitely would like a home with no cats. Please come meet me at the shelter.

Edward, Senior, Male

Hi there. My name is Edward. I am a sweet dude still adjusting to my new surroundings here at the shelter. Please come meet me.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org for more information.