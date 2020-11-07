Pets of the Week: Sissy and Tia

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Sissy, 2 Years, Female, American Bull Dog Mix:

Meet Sissy! Sissy is a sweet but shy gal that just arrived here in Maine from Mississippi. Sissy can be a little leery of new people when she first meets them, and a little vocal as well, but she warms up pretty quickly. She loves to go for walks. Sissy is going to need a patient home, she had a rough start before she arrived at the rescue that saved her in Mississippi, and even tho she is a very sweet girl, she will need some patience and understanding in her new home.

Tia, Senior, Female:

Hello, my name is Tia! I have what you would call an odd assortment of personalities. I can be insanely sweet and from time to time I have even been known to enjoy cuddling. But, I really only like affection on my own terms, so be forewarned. I am looking for a home that will just let me be me, and not expect me to be anything but.