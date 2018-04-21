Pets of the Week: Slater and Boomer

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Slater - 1 to 3 years, Female.

Hi, I’m Slater! I’m a beautiful and sweet girl hoping you’ll be the one to take me home!

Boomer - Senior, Male. Beagle Mix.

Hi there, I’m Boomer! I’m an older dude who’s still pretty spry. I’d love to find a home that will appreciate me and all my beagle ways. I used to live with another dog, so I’d love to meet yours!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/ for more information.