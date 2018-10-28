Pets of the Week: Smudge & Bruno

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Smudge, 2 years, Male, Collie/Lab Mix

Hiya, I’m Smudge! I’m a very energetic and playful boy who is need of a structured home that can provide me with the training I need to improve my manners. I am looking for a home with kids over 15 because of my bouncy ways, and no dogs or cats, please.

Bruno, 6 years, Male

Hi there, my name is Bruno. I am a sweet guy who loves to play!



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.