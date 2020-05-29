Pets of the Week: Speckles and Blythe

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Speckles, 2 Years, Female, Hound Mix - Hi!! My name is Speckles. I am a very sweet girl who loves people, playing fetch, and going for walks. Cats really are not my thing, so I need to find a home without them, and if you have a dog I would like to meet them to see if we can be friends.

Blythe, Female, 1 to 3 Years - Hello there. My name is Blythe. I am a laid back and outgoing girl that loves cat naps and sleeping in window sills.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.