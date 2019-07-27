Pets of the Week: Stargazer & Gomez
Pets of the Week is a weekly column that highlights pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter. For more information click here.
Stargazer, Female, 5 Years, Collie
Hello, my name is Stargazer. I am a sweet but timid girl looking for a quiet home who will give me the time and patience I need to adjust with my new family. Please come meet me at the shelter.
Gomez, Male, Senior
Hello, my name is Gomez. I am a sweet, laid back older gentleman looking for a quiet home to spend my golden years. I love sleeping on couches and windowsills, and I also enjoy cuddling. Please come meet me at the shelter.
