Pets of the Week: Stormy & Alicia

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Stormy

2 years, Female, DNA TESTED: American Staffordshire, Golden and Labrador Retriever, Yorkshire Terrier Mix

Hi, I’m Stormy! I’m very discerning about my companions—I like to be Queen Bee, so I don’t enjoy cats, other dogs, or kids, but I LOVE grown-ups! They have a calm energy I need and appreciate. I’m looking for a fur-ever friend with the time and willingness to patiently teach me house skills and keep me busy with long walks and lots of playtime.

Alicia

Senior, Female

Hello! I’m Alicia! And I may be an old girl, but I have lots of stories to tell, and LOTS of love to give! I’m a purr-ball who loves to cuddle and talk to you. Could you be the fur-ever friend I’ve been waiting to share all of my secrets with?

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.