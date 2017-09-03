Pets of the Week: Stormy & Fonzy

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Stormy

2 years, Female, DNA TESTED: American Staffordshire, Golden and Labrador Retriever, Yorkshire Terrier Mix

Hi I’m Stormy! I’m very discerning about my companions—I like to be Queen Bee, so I don’t enjoy cats, other dogs, or kids, but I LOVE grown-ups! They have a calm energy I need and appreciate. I’m looking for a fur-ever friend with the time and willingness to patiently teach me house skills and keep me busy with long walks and lots of playtime.

Fonzy

Senior, Male

Yeah, I’m Fonzy. People tell me I look like Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men, but I don’t see it.





The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.